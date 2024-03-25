AND WITH MORE C02, PLANTS SHOULD BE GROWING BETTER: Challenging Long-Standing Climate Assumptions: Earth Is Getting Hotter, but Soil Is Getting Wetter. “Why did soil get wetter even as the planet got hotter? A recent paper from Harvard University researchers found that precipitation, rather than temperature, overwhelmingly explains soil moisture trends. While it’s not surprising that more rain means wetter soil, the research challenges a long-standing assumption that increases in global temperatures will lead to drier soils.”

This seems like pretty basic stuff.