JEFFREY CARTER: Stealing It: Chicago Shows How It Is Done. “Only about 20% of eligible voters voted, and it’s taking them at least six days past the election to count all the votes. Every single one of these people is responsible for making fraud easier. But, the State’s Attorney’s race was closer. Lo and behold after all the ballots were practically counted they ‘found’ another mail-in ballot dropbox full of 10,000 ballots that were not postmarked or dated. They are counting them now.”