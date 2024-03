THIS ITEM FROM BEHIND THE SUN’S PAYWALL SERVES A REMINDER: IF THE GAZANS DON’T WANT FAMINE OR DEATH ALL THEY NEED DO IS RETURN THE HOSTAGES AND TURN OVER HAMAS LEADERSHIP AND MILITIA: A Letter From Hostages Square: The Mood Grows Frantic as Israelis Gather for Their Captive Countrymen.

Even Biden who’s never been the sharpest spatula in the drawer ought to understand that.