PROBLEM CHILD SENT PACKING: Ben and Jerry’s Parent Company to Spin Off Ice Cream Brand after Clashes over Chairman’s Anti-Israel Stance.

Unilever is freezing itself out of the ice cream business and selling Ben & Jerry’s after the two companies clashed over Israel.

The company said on Tuesday that the ice cream division of Unilever will become a separate business 100 years after Unilever first began selling ice cream. Magnum, Klondike, Wall’s, and Breyers are among the brands included in Unilever’s ice cream portfolio, which generated $8.6 billion in revenue last year.

In recent years, Ben & Jerry’s has become known for its progressive activism as much as its assortment of ice cream flavors. The company strongly supported defunding the police during the Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020 and continues to promote left-wing racial ideology. In addition, Ben & Jerry’s has taken left-wing stances on the environment, LGBT issues, immigration, marijuana, and Israel.

Most notably, Ben & Jerry’s ceased selling its products in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in July 2021 until Unilever ended the boycott nearly a year later by selling the ice cream company’s Israeli business to a local distributor. The rift between Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s over Israel resurfaced because of Unilever board member Nelson Peltz’s affiliation with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human-rights organization.