GO TO THE COURTHOUSE AND FILE A LIEN, JUST FOR YUKS: Ben & Jerry’s HQ is on ‘stolen’ Native American land, Vermont chief says. “Ben & Jerry’s has called on the US to give back “stolen Indigenous land” including Mount Rushmore — and now a Native American chief in Vermont said he’d like to talk about the land that’s under the ice cream maker’s headquarters.” After all, they’ve basically admitted the land isn’t theirs.
