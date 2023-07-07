July 7, 2023

GO TO THE COURTHOUSE AND FILE A LIEN, JUST FOR YUKS: Ben & Jerry’s HQ is on ‘stolen’ Native American land, Vermont chief says. “Ben & Jerry’s has called on the US to give back “stolen Indigenous land” including Mount Rushmore — and now a Native American chief in Vermont said he’d like to talk about the land that’s under the ice cream maker’s headquarters.” After all, they’ve basically admitted the land isn’t theirs.

Posted at 8:03 pm by Glenn Reynolds