SOMEONE HAS HACKED MY FACEBOOK ACCOUNT and is posting scams about investments and Bitcoin on it. I have tried to report it, as have many of my family members, but the reporting function keeps giving me an error. So, 2 things:

1. If you follow me on Facebook, please do not fall for any scams! I am not trying to sell you something. Nor will I ever do so on Facebook.

2. If you have any suggestions about how to get through to Facebook that I have been hacked, so they can at least shut it down and stop them from trying to scam people, I’d appreciate it in the comments!

N.B.: I had two-factor authentication on, too, so I really don’t know how they managed this. So it might be worth changing your password, or what have you, if this is some kind of new exploit. It’s probably not – I probably did something dumb, somehow – but you never know.