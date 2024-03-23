FASTER, PLEASE: It’s a few years late, but a prototype supersonic airplane has taken flight.. “A prototype jet independently developed by Boom Supersonic made its first flight on Friday, the company said. . . . The XB-1 aircraft is a demonstrator intended to test materials and the aerodynamics of a larger commercial supersonic aircraft the company is calling Overture. Boom is one of a handful of companies attempting to revive supersonic commercial air travel since the Concorde’s final flight in 2003. Its planes are intended to carry between 64 and 80 passengers at about twice the speed of conventional commercial jets in service today. Boom says it has received 130 orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines for the Overture vehicle, which it plans to deliver later this decade.”