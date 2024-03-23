PUTIN TRIES TO BLAME UKRAINE for Moscow terror attack. “Kyiv strongly denied any involvement in Friday’s assault on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, and the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility. Putin did not mention IS in his speech, and Kyiv accused him and other Russian politicians of falsely linking Ukraine to the assault to stoke fervor for Russia’s war in Ukraine, which recently entered its third year.”

IS said it was retaliation for Putin’s military action in Syria, which would make this sort-of Putin’s responsibility, so he can’t talk about that. Besides, he needs something to drum up enthusiasm for the Ukraine quagmire.