VIBRANT DIVERSITY, FRUIT OF OUR OPEN IMMIGRATION POLICY: With Purim near, rioters threaten Jews in Teaneck, NJ: ‘You’re not safe here — or anywhere.’

Police recently arrested two people shooting paintball guns at Jews, but have told residents there isn’t much more they can do as the protesters have First Amendment rights.

They do — but Jews have also been spat on, followed and harassed, none of which is protected by the Bill of Rights.

It’s hard to overlook the lack of outcry from outside Teaneck.