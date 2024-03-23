WOKE & BROKE IS NOT A GOOD IDENTITY: CNN facing identity crisis after firings, low ratings – and new talent not a priority: ‘Don’t have the money’.
Perhaps getting us to pay for their servicing the Biden Junta isn’t a brilliant idea.
