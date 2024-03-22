MATT TAIBBI: America’s Intellectual “Bloodbath:” If a censored tree falls in the forest, do we still have to misquote it? Of course, comrade, the narrative requires it.

You gotta love this: “Martin complains a ‘tsunami of free expression’ created a place where Trump’s ‘cries of fake news’ have an impact. What to do? He cites the weekend New York Times hit piece that blamed people like me for stopping new censorship plans, and despairs of government ever gaining enough control to reverse the public’s ‘circumvention of traditional media.’ ”

The Internet identifies censorship and routes around it. Maybe they should have thought of that before they started censoring.