MATTHEW CONTINETTI: The Road to a Republican Senate: GOP control depends on a weak Biden and strong candidates. “Republican chances of winning control of the U.S. Senate improved Wednesday when a Washington Post poll showed Larry Hogan (R., Md.) trouncing his potential Democratic opponents by double digits. The popular former governor, known for his independence and common sense, has been supporting Israel as his Democratic rivals squabble for left-wing votes. Though Hogan remains the underdog to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D.), his successful record and unique profile will force Democrats to play defense in a blue state that they normally would be expected to win without breaking a sweat.”

Not my first-choice GOP senator, but you take what you can get, and you’re not going to get better in Maryland.