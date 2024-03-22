THIS KEEPS HAPPENING: Stanford Professor Behind California’s New Equity-Focused Math Curriculum Accused of Bogus Citations. “Someone should really make a documentary about this. A “rock-star” Stanford Education professor who helped inspire math de-tracking in San Francisco and who subsequently helped re-write the California math curriculum with an emphasis on equity has been accused of dozens of cases of ‘citation misrepresentation.'”
