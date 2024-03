WE NEED A COVID TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION COMMISSION:

Remember when Ivermectin won a Nobel Prize and had decades of data showing its safety and effectiveness, and then the FDA called it a “horse drug” during Covid b/c its Big Pharma vax sponsors told it to?

Well a Federal court just ruled the FDA broke the law & needs to delete its… https://t.co/q5DKjN3q4T

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 22, 2024