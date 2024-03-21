IT’S AS IF DEI IS A FAKE DISCIPLINE PPULATED BY GRIFTERS: Complaint Alleges University of Wisconsin DEI Czar, Husband of Harvard’s DEI Chief, Has Decades-Long History of Research Misconduct: LaVar Charleston—who once assaulted a police officer—passed off old studies as new research at least five times.
