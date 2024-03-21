JOEL KOTKIN: The West is being torn apart by the battle of the infinite sexes: For a healthy society to function, lawmakers must strike a balance between individual freedom and collective harmony.

The recent decision by the National Health Service to ban puberty blockers under prescription outside of upcoming clinical trials is a rare indication that common sense and biological reality are staging a comeback. However, this ruling is but a small victory against a growing trend that places ever less emphasis on family, marriage and children.

The battle of the sexes shifting into a battle of infinite sexes represents a key front in this age of familial and gender confusion. Today over 28 per cent of all Gen-Z women identify as LGBTQ, more than twice the rate for millennials and almost three times that for young men.

This break with heterosexual norms has many sources. Women generally outnumber men: 75 per cent of Ivy League presidents, 66 per cent of college administrators, and 58 per cent of recent graduates are now female. On college campuses, as author and longtime feminist Susan Jacoby notes, even the most sensitive and sympathetic men “have been robbed of their true nature and humanity.”