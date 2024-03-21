JIM TREACHER: Can a Climate Cafe Help You Deal with Your Feelings About the Weather?
[D]id you know that talking about the weather can actually help save the planet? Get thee to a climate cafe!
Lola Fadulu and Emily Schmall, NYT:
In a small room in Lower Manhattan, a group of eight New Yorkers sat in a circle sharing kombucha and their climate fears against the background of pattering rain and wailing sirens.
In Champaign, Ill., a psychotherapist facilitating a meeting for other therapists held up a branch of goldenrod, asking the half-dozen participants online to consider their connection to nature.
And in Kansas City, Mo., a nonprofit that runs a weekly discussion on Zoom began its session with a spiritual reading and a guided meditation before breaking into groups to discuss topics like the ethics of childbearing amid a fast-rising global population and concerns of resource scarcity.
All were examples of a new grass-roots movement called climate cafes. These in-person and online groups are places for people to discuss their grief, fears, anxiety and other emotions about the climate crisis.
Isn’t that great? Stupid people have been bombarded with so much of this miserable nonsense that they’re now huddling together in coffee houses for comfort. They’re taking shelter from a storm that isn’t really there.
This sort of “news” story is a good example of how the news launders their propaganda. First they scare everybody with ridiculous stories about the weather killing us all.
And here’s the Weather Channel creating the next generation of climate neurotics: Forecast 2050: ‘Weather Kids’ Say There’s Still Time.
Science has shown that kids are among the most vulnerable when it comes to the effects of a warming world.
The United Nations Development Programme is giving them a chance to take climate change into their own hands with a new global campaign called “Weather Kids.”
The campaign, which will run in more than 80 countries, asks: “What will our future look like if we do not take action urgently?”
It kicks off with a kid-presented forecast that looks ahead to the weather in 2050, based on current climate projection data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Climate Horizons reports.
The idea is to show what will happen if the world fails to uphold the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which pledged to pursue efforts to limit global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.5 degrees Celsius.
But “Weather Kids” also brings a positive message of hope, encouraging adults to take urgent climate action and empowering them to be part of the solution.
No word yet on whether the latest generation of Mascots of the Anointed will be served a big heaping-helping of anti-Semitism as part of their indoctrination, as St. Greta apparently has.