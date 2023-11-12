DISPATCHES FROM THE HAMAS WING OF THE ‘CLIMATE’ CULT. On Wednesday at the Pipeline, Steve Hayward wrote:

Right now the something else is the cause of Hamas, which is proving more able than Extinction Rebellion at getting large mobs into the streets. This was made evident when the Joan of Arc of the climate cult, Greta Thunberg, posted on social media a photo of herself declaring “Stand with Gaza,” alongside another activist with a “Climate justice now!” banner. It turns out that Thunberg is just as ignorant about the Middle East as she is about climate change: the photo included in the background a toy octopus—an old Nazi-era symbol of supposed global Jewish conspiracy. With the joining of climate action and Hamas, we can think of Thunberg and her acolytes as the Hamas wing of the “climate change” cult. And instead of calling out the radicalism of Thunberg and her enabling elders like Klein, Oreskes, Gore, etc., the useful idiots of the media celebrate Thunberg. Time magazine named her “Person of the Year” in 2019—the youngest in the magazine’s history.

Which brings us to today’s report from AP: Greta Thunberg brushes off interruption at massive Dutch climate march days before election.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was briefly interrupted Sunday by a man who approached her on stage after she invited a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to speak at a climate protest in the Dutch capital. Thunberg was speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands when she invited the women onto the stage. “As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity,” Thunberg said. After the Palestinian and Afghan women spoke and Thunberg resumed her speech, a man came onto the stage and told her: “I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,” before he was ushered off the stage. The man’s identity was not immediately clear. He was wearing a jacket with the name of a group called Water Natuurlijk that has elected members in Dutch water boards. The Afghan woman, Sahar Shirzad, told The Associated Press that Thunberg allowed them to take the stage with her. “Basically, she gave her time to us,” she said.

You can see video of Thunberg’s heckler here: Dutch Climate Protester Takes Mic from Greta Thunberg for Turning Climate Rally Into a Political Rally for Hamas.

UNKNOWN PERSON: “I came here for a climate demonstration not a political view.”

As with much of Thunberg’s rambling, that’s a non-sequitur. When your ideology requires you to believe that “the personal is political,” everything is political – even the politics you don’t like. But they do tie-in: “The issue is not the issue—the issue is revolution! (And a key corollary is: the more violent, the better. Hence the approval and celebration of Hamas on October 7.)”