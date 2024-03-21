GOOD. NOW MAKE THE RUBBLE BOUNCE: Irish PM Leo Varadkar’s career ended because he went woke.
Get woke, go broke. But the allure of performing for one’s ruling class peer group is nigh-irresistible.
