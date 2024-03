BIDEN REACHES ANOTHER RECORD LOW: When the U.S. Embassy in Haiti was closed, it marked the 11th such American overseas facility to be shut down since Joe Biden took the oath of office as Commander-in-Chief.

“This record of failure is particularly noteworthy given that Biden bumbled his way into office promising to ‘restore America’s standing in the world,’ which is still listed on a White House website as an ‘immediate priority’ of his administration,” according to Issues & Insights (I&I).