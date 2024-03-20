TO BE FAIR, BIDEN DOESN’T KNOW WHAT HE’S SAYING, OR WHAT HIS ADMINISTRATION IS DOING: Biden Decries Criminalization of Cannabis Consumers Even As He Insists They Have No Second Amendment Rights: Hours before the president said “no one should be jailed” for marijuana use, his Justice Department was saying no one who uses marijuana should be allowed to own guns.
