ANTI-DEI AND RACIAL PREFERENCES MEASURES GAIN STEAM IN ARIZONA. If there is one area where our education system has miserably failed the hardest and least excusably (given how much attention is given to race and racism), it’s on educating students why segregation and discrimination is a bad idea regardless of who’s doing it. All they needed to do was teach the Golden Rule, which is at least 3,600 years old, and they couldn’t even manage that.