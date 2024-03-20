SPACE LAW: Space CSI investigates murder in microgravity.
Laura Montgomery notes that space falls under the “special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.” And it has for quite a while.
SPACE LAW: Space CSI investigates murder in microgravity.
Laura Montgomery notes that space falls under the “special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.” And it has for quite a while.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.