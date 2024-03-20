TRUMP TO LETITIA JAMES: You’ve made Manhattan real estate worthless already, so take my Trump Tower . . . please! “The 91 felony indictments helped Trump in the polls. His popularity could skyrocket if James confiscates his tower. The political value might exceed the half a billion dollars in wealth it will cost.”

Plus: “People will stop doing business in New York. No one will take the risk, and lenders are now spooked. The real estate market is already a disaster, with office buildings worth a fraction of what they were once worth, and there are metastasizing effects when a large part of the city’s budget is from real estate.”