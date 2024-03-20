IN DEFENSE OF UNDERTAKERS: “‘It’s a shame/outrage/scandal to take advantage of people on the worst day of their lives!’ is the most common reaction from a conversational partner.”

Well, I’ve had the occasion to deal with undertakers in connection with a number of family deaths, and I’ve been impressed with their professionalism and thoughtfulness every time. As I’ve noted in the past: “I should note, though, that although hospice care gets good press, when my father-in-law was dying, the folks from the hospice were pretty awful. The funeral home people were much better, once he died.”