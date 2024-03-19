AT THIS POINT, ANY HONORABLE CITIZEN SHOULD HOLD CONGRESS IN CONTEMPT: Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison on contempt of Congress conviction.

I want a GOP president and a GOP congress who will feed this stuff right back to the Democrats. I suppose the statute of limitations has run on Eric Holder’s contempt of congress, but . . .

And of course, despite what Judge Amit Mehta said, he is in fact the victim of a political persecution, and he’s not the only one. The perversion of the justice system — and the Department of Justice — is far advanced under this Administration.