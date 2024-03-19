GET WOKE, GO . . . Harvard closes library, citing ‘financial considerations.’ “According to the Harvard Crimson, the university will close the John G. Wolbach Library on Friday. The Harvard College Observatory and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory collections are housed at the library. Harvard Center for Astrophysics Director Lisa J. Kewley wrote in an email to the outlet that the decision was driven ‘primarily by financial considerations.'”