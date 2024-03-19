KANGAROO COURT LANDS UNC IN REAL COURT. Working as a lawyer in this field, I see, over and over again, that campus HR and discrimination investigators don’t feel bound even by their own rules. Courts usually go out of their way to enable this behavior, too, to an extent where I wonder if judges have an unspoken understanding that if they started holding colleges to their own rules, the resulting explosion of litigation would cripple the judicial system. Hopefully this case will be different!