KNOW YOUR PLACE, PEASANTS! Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘concerned’ First Amendment is ‘hamstringing’ government from censorship.

Or in other words:

Ketanji Brown Jackson Warns Right To Free Speech Could Lead To People Speaking Freely https://t.co/ZdloRSuMOa pic.twitter.com/hf6XiJNn8p

And:

"Neglecting that central question, The New York Times portrays [Murthy v. Missouri] as part of a conspiracy by Donald Trump's supporters to undermine democracy by promoting false claims that mislead voters and threaten the peaceful transfer of power." https://t.co/emkhlqxUjB

— Matt Welch (@MattWelch) March 17, 2024