EYES OFF THE BALL: Aerospace Corp., Space Foundation partner to boost inclusivity in space industry. “Aerospace Corp. and the Space Foundation announced a partnership Monday aiming to promote more diverse and inclusive hiring in the space industry. The Space Foundation announced that Melanie Stricklan, a co-founder of Slingshot Aerospace, will serve as the inaugural executive director of the initiative dubbed Space Workforce 2030.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.