VIDEO: The Communist Origins of Anti-Zionist Antisemitism. “Today the left is equating Zionism with racism, apartheid, and fascism…. All of it is already present in Soviet literature in the 1960s, 50 or 60 years ago…. You know, it’s funny to me how some people today talk about it as something new.”

Also: “Chuck Schumer is fighting to prevent Hamas from being destroyed. It’s disgraceful. He will never live this down.” An awful lot of the foreign policy and intelligence community seems anxious to keep Hamas alive.