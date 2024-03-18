DON SURBER: Education polarization: Those without a sheepskin refuse to bow to the credentialed class. “The sense of entitlement seems to permeate the academic world which then produces people who believe their college degrees entitle them as well. But increasingly the people without letters after their names are seeing colleges for what they have become: indoctrination centers. Gone are the days when colleges require students to study Latin. The replacements at my alma mater include, ‘One course must be African-American. One course must be U.S. diversity course.'”