THE MARGIN OF FRAUD GETS TIGHTER: Democrats are hemorrhaging support with voters of color.
My caveat is that if we allow the shenanigans of 2020 it might as well be unlimited, anyway.
THE MARGIN OF FRAUD GETS TIGHTER: Democrats are hemorrhaging support with voters of color.
My caveat is that if we allow the shenanigans of 2020 it might as well be unlimited, anyway.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.