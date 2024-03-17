JOEL KOTKIN: 2024 will be the Latino election: America’s largest racial minority could swing the vote for Trump. “Latinos’ political trajectory is complex and increasingly uncertain. In the past, Democrats imagined that Latinos, being ‘people of colour’, would follow the African-American pattern of near-automatic allegiance to their party. Progressives in publications like Salon scoffed at the notion that Latinos would ever head to the right. But Latinos leaving the Democrats is exactly what has been happening.”