HE MAKES A GOOD POINT: Trump calls Facebook ‘worse’ than TikTok as Senate weighs bill that could ban app.
Related:
They’re gonna get you super hyped up by banning something you hate (TikTok) and then use the legislation to ban the things you like (Rumble, X, etc.)
You can see it a mile away. This is about controlling the narrative…not protecting you from China and kids dancing.
— Tom MacDonald (@IAMTOMMACDONALD) March 16, 2024
Also:
🚨VIVEK: The TikTok bill could become a modern-day Patriot Act. 👀
His proposal?
“FIRST principles… We’d be stopping forced data transfers to the Chinese,
We’d be protecting [under 16] from addiction on social media,
And anytime a content platform’s working with ANY State… pic.twitter.com/reENyh362M
— News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) March 15, 2024