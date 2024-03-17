HE MAKES A GOOD POINT: Trump calls Facebook ‘worse’ than TikTok as Senate weighs bill that could ban app.

They’re gonna get you super hyped up by banning something you hate (TikTok) and then use the legislation to ban the things you like (Rumble, X, etc.)

You can see it a mile away. This is about controlling the narrative…not protecting you from China and kids dancing.

— Tom MacDonald (@IAMTOMMACDONALD) March 16, 2024