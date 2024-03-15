REMEMBER, PENN IS TRYING ITS HARDEST TO FIRE AMY WAX FOR CRITICIZING ITS ADMISSION POLICY: Anti-Semitic Cartoonist Will Teach Fall Course at Penn, Ivy League School Announces. “One cartoon depicts Zionists sipping Gazan blood from wine glasses, a version of the ancient blood libel employed in anti-Semitic propaganda. Another shows Jews in a Nazi concentration camp holding signs that read ‘Stop the Holocaust In Gaza’ and ‘Gaza, The World’s Biggest Concentration Camp.’ A third depicts a Nazi flag with a Star of David drawn in place of a swastika.”

But at least he didn’t say anything hurtful about the results of affirmative action.