HOSTILE WORK ENVIRONMENT: Warners Chief Diversity Officer: We’ll Make Dissenters to DEI Miserable Enough to Leave. “He doesn’t specify that he wants white men to self-deport, but, come on, they’re the people getting screwed by DEI, so they’re the ones most likely to oppose it.”

His name is Asif Sadiq and he seems like a lawsuit ready to happen. Employers’ Talking “About Race—Any Race—With a Constant Drumbeat of Essentialist, Deterministic, and Negative Language” Risks Racial Harassment Liability.