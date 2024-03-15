IF VEGANISM WERE HEALTHY, VEGANS WOULD LOOK HEALTHIER: Harvard doctor says animal products are essential for mental health – in blow to veganism: ‘The brain needs meat.’ “One study published in 2022 surveyed 14,000 Brazilians between 35 and 74 years old and found those who followed a vegan diet were twice as likely to be depressed — even if they had similar nutrient intakes to carnivores. And a meta-analysis published in 2020 and including 160,000 meat-eaters and 8,500 meat-abstainers also found those who cut meat from their diet were significantly more likely to be depressed.”

That vegans have mental health issues isn’t exactly a shock.