WHEN BUREAUCRATS STRIKE: After third successful test flight, FAA grounds Starship for “mishap” investigation. Iterative testing is not a mishap. “Starship will remain grounded until the FAA concludes its investigation and awards a fresh launch license. . . . The regulator said it would be involved in every step of the process. It will need to approve SpaceX’s final report, including any corrective actions the company intends to take, before a license can be reissued.”