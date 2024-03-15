DOUBLE-SECRET JIGGERY POKERY: DOJ Keeps Plan Secret for Biden’s Election Executive Order. “The Biden Justice Department continues to claim presidential privilege to block release of its strategic plan to turn out the vote, although at least two other federal agencies have made their plans public. In defending a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act, the Justice Department is keeping under wraps its plans to implement President Joe Biden’s 2021 executive order, under which most federal agencies are required to develop a strategic plan for increasing voter participation in elections.”