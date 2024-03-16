THE MEASURE OF A MIND: The challenge here is that the mind can’t be measured, at least physically, which leads to the “Hard Problem of Consciousness.” Starting today on HillFaith, Inspiring Philosophy’s Michael Jones does the deep dive into this problem in part one of a five-part video series (each part is 15 to 25 minutes long and well worth the time invested).

I’ve never done this here on Instapundit before but the origin and nature of the human mind and consciousness is at the root of the most fundamental issues that separate Left and Right. Additionally, Jones gives due credit to materialists and non-materialists alike in his presentation, and I am confident there are legions of both with valuable insights to share here in the comments. Keep it spirited and civil, please.