HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: The New Campus Fanaticism: Exclusion, Scapegoating, and Extremism are Taking Over. “A striking characteristic of this wave of protests: Those most affected by them are other students and faculty on campus, who often seem to be their intended targets. . . . Campuses have a fanaticism problem. Facing it effectively requires leaders to recognize that similar forces are at work today as during earlier episodes of violent activism. A policy of complacency and appeasement has not diminished radicals’ appetite for confrontation or their desire to rewrite the rules.”

Appeasement never does.