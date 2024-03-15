FASTER, PLEASE: Get ready: SpaceX’s Starships are coming. We could see a half-dozen flights of the giant silver rocket this year alone. “Starship’s first crewed moon landing for NASA is scheduled to take place in September 2026, on the agency’s Artemis 3 mission. Getting Starship up and running in time to meet that deadline will require a lot of work — and SpaceX has rolled up its sleeves. The company has already built four more Starships at its Starbase facility in South Texas, which hosted today’s launch.”