MORE SUPPORT FOR THE “IT’S A BAD FLU” THEORY: Long COVID ‘indistinguishable’ from other post-viral syndromes a year after infection, researchers find.

Related: Long Covid: even faker than you thought. “The term ‘long Covid’ should be dropped from use, because Covid has no more aftereffects than the flu or other mild respiratory illnesses, according to a major new study from Australia released yesterday. The study showed that only 3 percent of people who had Covid had ‘moderate-to-severe’ aftereffects a year later – numerically fewer than those infected with influenza or other mild respiratory diseases.”