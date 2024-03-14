HMM: Cockpit Mishap Might Have Caused Plunge on Latam Boeing 787. “A Latam Airlines flight attendant hit a switch on the pilot’s seat while serving a meal, leading a motorized feature to push the pilot into the controls and push down the plane’s nose, these officials said. The switch has a cover and isn’t supposed to be used when a pilot is in the seat. Around 50 passengers on the flight from Sydney to Auckland required medical attention, and some passengers were pinned to the ceiling as the airplane suddenly declined. Latam, a Chile-based airline, has said the Dreamliner suffered a ‘technical event during the flight which caused strong movement.'”

Not sure if this is Boeing’s fault or not, but they don’t need the bad publicity.