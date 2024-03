SPACEX STARSHIP TEST LAUNCH LOOKING GOOD! Hot staging worked perfectly.

UPDATE: Still going great. First stage return failed to light all motors and was lost, but everything else has gone perfectly. They’re playing elevator music during the telemetry blackout windows, which got this from the comments: “This is the future I was promised. And the easy listening music really gives the whole thing that 70s feel. Which is when this should’a been happening.” Indeed it should have.