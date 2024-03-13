DIVERSITY PROBLEM: Study Finds Law Professor Contributions to Political Campaigns Skew Overwhelmingly Democratic. “The overall result here is far from surprising. Lots of previous studies find that law professors are skew towards the political left. Still, the extent of the imbalance is notable. Exclusively Democratic contributors outnumber exclusively Republican ones by over 35 to 1. That’s a larger disproportion than in previous studies. In addition, Democratic contributors outnumber Republican ones at every single school included in the study, usually by large margins.”