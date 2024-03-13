“I’M NOT FAMILIAR WITH THE TERM EVEN THOUGH JESUS WAS BORN NOT THAT FAR AWAY FROM HERE.” Netanyahu responds to Biden’s hot mic vow to have ‘come to Jesus’ meeting with Israeli PM.
I missed this the other day. Hilarious.
