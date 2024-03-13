March 13, 2024

WELL, YES: Big Tech’s Election Interference: Why Google and Meta Went Shopping for Former US Intelligence Officers. “The timing and staffing changes within tech giants like Google and Meta after the 2016 election raise important questions. It’s hard to believe it’s just a coincidence that several CIA officers were put in charge of content moderation departments in these companies. Given the increase in aggressive censorship, it seems unlikely these appointments were random.”

Posted at 6:48 pm by Glenn Reynolds