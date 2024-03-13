SPYING: Automakers Are Sharing Consumers’ Driving Behavior With Insurance Companies. “In recent years, insurance companies have offered incentives to people who install dongles in their cars or download smartphone apps that monitor their driving, including how much they drive, how fast they take corners, how hard they hit the brakes and whether they speed. But ‘drivers are historically reluctant to participate in these programs,’ as Ford Motor put it in a patent application that describes what is happening instead: Car companies are collecting information directly from internet-connected vehicles for use by the insurance industry.”

The Internet Of Things really is hot garbage.